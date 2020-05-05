R6 Siege and The Evil Within 2 join the PS Now line-up

PS Now, Sony's streaming service for PC and PS4, is getting a boost this month with the addition of three new titles to its already extensive line-up.

The first is Rainbow Six: Siege, Ubisoft's accomplished tactical shooter and a game that still enjoys constant publisher support with regular content updates. According to the PlayStation Blog, that one's available to download (PS4 only) and stream until November 2.

The other two games don't seem to carry such definitive end dates, with Sony confirming both The Evil Within 2 and Get Even as coming to the streaming service in May. The Evil Within 2 is Shinji Mikami's action-horror sequel and Get Even is an atmospheric first-person shooter that has a lot of interesting ideas.