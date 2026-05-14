R6 Salt Lake City Major: The eight-team playoffs bracket is set

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We're into crunch time for the Rainbow Six: Siege X Salt Lake City Major as the international tournament will be coming to a close over the weekend. To this end, the Swiss stage has wrapped up and the eight-team playoffs bracket has been locked in.

For those wondering about the results of yesterday's final Swiss matches, Wildcard knocked out Five Fears in a 2-1 result, Enterprise Esports overcame Weibo Gaming 2-0, and Team Falcons squeezed out a victory over Virtus.pro in a 2-1 fashion.

With this information in mind, the playoffs bracket can be seen below as can the quarterfinals matches.

Salt Lake City Playoffs Quarterfinals (May 15):



Twisted Minds vs. Enterprise Esports at 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST



G2 Esports vs. Shopify Rebellion at 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST



FaZe Clan vs. Team Falcons at 23:15 BST/00:15 CEST (May 16)



DarkZero vs. Wildcard at 2:30 BST/3:30 CEST (May 16)



Who do you expect to be crowned Salt Lake City Major champion?