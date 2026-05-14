Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
esports
Rainbow Six: Siege X

R6 Salt Lake City Major: The eight-team playoffs bracket is set

There are only seven matches left to be played at the event.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We're into crunch time for the Rainbow Six: Siege X Salt Lake City Major as the international tournament will be coming to a close over the weekend. To this end, the Swiss stage has wrapped up and the eight-team playoffs bracket has been locked in.

For those wondering about the results of yesterday's final Swiss matches, Wildcard knocked out Five Fears in a 2-1 result, Enterprise Esports overcame Weibo Gaming 2-0, and Team Falcons squeezed out a victory over Virtus.pro in a 2-1 fashion.

With this information in mind, the playoffs bracket can be seen below as can the quarterfinals matches.

Salt Lake City Playoffs Quarterfinals (May 15):


  • Twisted Minds vs. Enterprise Esports at 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST

  • G2 Esports vs. Shopify Rebellion at 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST

  • FaZe Clan vs. Team Falcons at 23:15 BST/00:15 CEST (May 16)

  • DarkZero vs. Wildcard at 2:30 BST/3:30 CEST (May 16)

Who do you expect to be crowned Salt Lake City Major champion?

Rainbow Six: Siege X

Related texts

0
Rainbow Six: Siege XScore

Rainbow Six: Siege X
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

The long-running tactical shooter has gone through an evolution that adds a moderate amount of compelling elements.



Loading next content