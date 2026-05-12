R6 Salt Lake City Major: FaZe Clan and Twisted Minds confirmed for playoffs, Furia and CAG eliminated

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We're into crunch time for the Rainbow Six: Siege X Salt Lake City Major, as the Swiss stage for the tournament is past its midway point and we're starting to know which teams will appear in the playoffs portion and which teams are being knocked out for good.

To this end, as both FaZe Clan and Twisted Minds are now undefeated and have 3-0 win rates in the Swiss portion, both teams have punched their playoff tickets. Likewise, as both Furia and CAG have lost every game they have played and now stand 0-3, both have been eliminated from the tournament for good.

Looking ahead to today, we should know more teams who are being confirmed for the playoffs and likewise who are being knocked out, as some of the key matches include G2 Esports vs. Virtus.pro, Enterprise Esports vs. Shopify Rebellion, and Wildcard vs. DarkZero, as each of these teams are 2-1 meaning the winner of the coming games will advance to the playoffs. Likewise, Weibo Gaming vs. LOS, Five Fears vs. All Gamers, and Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Team Falcons will all see a team being eliminated, as each squad is 1-2, meaning a loss will be enough to knock them out of the event for good.

What are you expecting from the matches taking place today?