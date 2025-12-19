R-Type Dimensions III will arrive in full on the Nintendo Switch 2 cartridge launch, and its publisher has clued us in to the change

HQ

ININ Games, publisher of R-Type Dimensions III, has some good news (although the second is perhaps not so good). The indie games publisher has been fighting hard to try and get all or most of its physical Nintendo Switch 2 releases to come with the full game and not on a so-called Game Key Card cartridge. However, until now that possibility was completely impossible, as the costs of physical media took all the profit margin of these versions, which also explains why many developers choose not to directly release a physical version of their games on Nintendo's new console, or to do it as a Game Key Card, without complicating things too much, but now there is a momentous change.



You might be interested in: R-Type Delta HD Boosted Review



ININ confirms that a couple of days ago, Nintendo offered its partners and third-party publishers a cartridge option that was smaller in storage size and cheaper than what was previously available. This seems to have been the final hurdle to clear in the case of R-Type Dimensions III, which is now confirmed to arrive complete on the console's game cartridge.

However, the less happy fact is that the additional production costs will increase the price by around 10 euros over what they had planned. This move to put the full game on the cartridge will only apply to the North American and European standard and special versions of R-Type Dimensions III.

This could be just the first example of many titles that can now adjust their prices and also their boxed sales expectations, benefiting from cheaper cartridges from Nintendo. Maybe the big titles will continue to arrive like GKC, but the less "heavy" indies might make it in full. Do you like the idea?