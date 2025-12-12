R-Type Dimensions III brings retro themed shoot 'em up remade for a new era

After a few great years for Japanese role-playing games and beat 'em ups, it seems that it may be the shoot 'em up genre's turn to get an infusion of new blood in 2026. German Kritzelkratz 3000 and Japanese ININ Games have decided to revive R-Type, but not through yet another tired compilation or remaster, but through R-Type Dimensions III, a new creation that will give the series a modern start without losing its foundations.

The title will be released in May for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox. The press release states that R-Type Dimensions III is "completely re-envisioned with cutting-edge visuals and sounds, expanded gameplay modes, and a range of new features designed to deliver the most definitive modern edition of R-Type's classic era."

There will also be co-op, two types of camera (Normal and Crazy), and 2D and 3D graphics settings depending on the look you want. We're keeping our fingers crossed that this will be good and give other developers an appetite for more, because wouldn't it be great to see new instalments or remakes of games like Life Force: Salamander, Section Z, and Thunder Force IV?