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When asked if I wanted to review R-Type Dimensions III, I was feeling a bit cocky and replied simply: Bring it! I mean, it doesn't look too bad and "how hard can it be?" was the question I asked myself; after all, I do like a challenge. You'll find the answer to that question at the end of the review. I'm not entirely unfamiliar with the gameplay or the genre in general, having tackled several similar experiences in the past as an 80s kid; Section Z on the NES, Gradius in various incarnations across multiple formats over the years, to name a few.

Things go boom - and it's especially fun to see the enemy die, for a change.

This is a side-scrolling shooter in which enemies come in waves, interspersed with power-ups that you collect along the way; the more of these you gather, the more advanced your weapon systems become over time. At your disposal are plasma, bouncing lasers, rockets, shields and charged super shots in various directions - all standard fare in this genre. But nothing - nothing - I've played before could have prepared me for what this remake of the 1993 Super Nintendo original entails. In my naivety, I thought the older games I mentioned above would be a good preparation. I was wrong. Very, very wrong. Not just wrong; it's comparable to running a marathon on lava or jumping off a balcony in the hope of being able to fly. And sure, you can manage a sort of running stride when the terrain is 1200°C, as well as the sensation and experience of being airborne when you take off from a great height. The comparisons aren't quite as far-fetched as one might first think, given how this new release is built and structured. It's not particularly well thought out, ever, and consistently punishes you in ways where it's rarely the player's lack of skill that's to blame. Russian roulette with a fully loaded revolver comes to mind as a way of putting it into a comprehensible perspective.

Expect the terrain to change suddenly, as well as a new definition of gang violence.

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The sheer madness sweeping across the screen, killing you with a single hit, borders on the obscene. I never once feel defeated on fair terms - rather, I'm hit out of the blue from behind, from the front, from above, from below or from the side. The blind spot is every angle, constantly. It's based entirely on trial and error and trial by fire. The idea here is entirely about memorising the terrain ahead of you and what types of enemies appear where and when, and they rarely appear in a particularly logical way either. The bosses at the end of each level? We shouldn't even talk about them. Or yes, we should - they're very good at killing you, overall. Which feels particularly frustrating once you've managed to get there.

The game's first boss (the UFO on the left) looks like it's straight out of Duck Hunt - but don't be fooled by appearances.

Identifying the death traps and what happens as you progress through the game's levels is absolutely essential. It doesn't exactly welcome new players in a particularly polite or respectful manner, although thankfully there is a mode here that offers infinite lives and continues. Had it not been for that mode, I would most likely have kicked both my own and my neighbours' walls, as well as hurled the side table in front of me at my TV to strike back as best I could. And I would firmly argue that the difficulty level is not solely due to my own limitations as a player, but rather an incredibly narrow and frankly unfair playing field. If it isn't drifting space debris knocking you out, it's dripping acid from the environment or geysers spewing plasma from walls and ceilings at random, all whilst you're trying to avoid or defeat incoming enemies of various kinds and their attacks, which appear from all directions — often from behind, or completely out of the blue from above just when you think you've got things under control. The game's enemies frequently trap or corner you, leaving humiliation as your only escape, where no amount of automatic fire in the world can stop what's approaching unless you started shooting at the right moment, making timing and precision crucial. No one can hide from death, ever.

Cramped passages, pinpoint precision and enemies attacking from all angles when you least expect it? Good luck.

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Dying in this game is, in fact, completely inevitable, if that hasn't already become clear. And we're not talking about 5-10 times on the first level, which isn't particularly long - no, 75 times is more realistic for a newcomer to R-Type III Dimensions, like me. On top of this, you have to navigate narrow, deadly corridors and ideally load up on heavier shots in advance to even stand a chance against whatever might appear in front of you. Add to that the fact that the entire level you're in can start rotating 360 degrees, where even the terrain kills you instantly, whilst various new enemies make their presence known—enemies whose attacks you haven't yet seen or know how to counter, other than by saying a silent prayer for survival. Yes, until you then face that boss at the end of each level, where you can add 25 new failed attempts and celebrate your 100th death. Congratulations, you've reached the next level where you can multiply your failures so far by two - and so it goes on. The game is therefore aimed first and foremost at fans of the original who have played it to death and have the levels etched into the shards of their souls, which must otherwise be full of bruises that will never fully heal.

The boss that fired sperm could only be defeated by firing deep-penetrating shots.

I'm not going to pretend to be some sort of '1337' gamer, but I would go so far as to say that I've built up a broad repertoire of genres and different types of gaming experiences from the 1980s onwards. Fortunately, as mentioned, there are endless lives here if you play on a 'human' difficulty setting, which in a way can be regarded as a benign condition with good prospects, provided there is some hope of survival - whereas the higher difficulty levels instead bring to mind inescapable suffering and sadism intended for the player, who is driven to barbed wire against tooth decay and wipes their backside with coarse sandpaper. It is utterly merciless and very rarely done in the right way or according to a template that feels rewarding, where the level design is hopelessly outdated and unfriendly.

Being able to switch to the original graphics is a fun feature, if only to see yourself die in a pixel explosion rather than a polygon one.

But what isn't outdated, of course, is the effort that's gone into the graphics and presentation, which are perfectly adequate but nothing to write home about either - though they're acceptable. At the touch of a button, you can switch to the original 1993 graphics in real time. Not that this makes anything any easier, but it's a feature I've always appreciated in remakes of older games, from The Secret of Monkey Island - Special Edition to Diablo II: Resurrected. Similarly, there are various soundtracks to choose from, comprising original tracks and new arrangements, as well as the ability to view the game in immersive 2.5D rather than traditional side-scrolling 2D - again, on the fly with the press of a button.

The Crab Boss. That one, lads... it's going to pinch you more than once.

It's not just about violent death and hatred; there's a fair bit of love-hate in there too. And if you've got a mate who likes to die? Well, you can bury yourselves together on the sofa. As I said, I like a challenge, and here I got a proper thrashing I won't forget in a hurry. Are you stubborn? Go for it, just go for it. Fans of the original have a technically more advanced shoot 'em up to look forward to, but this really isn't a game for everyone. There have also been a few sections in the game that have slowed down to such an extent that I had to restart the console and try the level again to rule out bugs - which didn't help, so certain sections on the Switch 2 are simply subpar at the moment. When the frame rate dips to 10-15 and behaves like a slideshow, it obviously doesn't do anyone any favours; I die anyway when it's running at 60. This may well be patched, but I still want to highlight the issue in its current form on Switch 2. So how difficult is the game on a scale, as I asked at the start? I'll answer with a counter-question: "How long is a piece of string, and how much patience do you have?"