My reaction time is no longer what it once was. That's something R-Type Delta HD Boosted has taught me. This shoot 'em up (or Shmup) would have been perfect for me about 25 years ago, which fittingly is around the time R-Type Delta was released for the original Playstation console. And after seeing a bunch of re-releases of games in the same genre, it's now time to get an HD Boosted version of the aforementioned R-Type Delta.

It is R-Type Delta. It's HD Boosted. It's worth playing.

It's a remaster, not a remake, of what was the fourth game in the series and also the first to use 3D. Which I guess is a good excuse to make a remaster of. However, it's both good and bad. It's very faithful to the original, which is great for anyone who wants to relive this very challenging title on a newer platform, but it's also a little too faithful. When we get a new version of an old game, we expect something new and exciting. It doesn't have to be something that changes the game entirely, but at least something that makes it feel like a 25+ year newer version of the same game. The look is changed, but I don't know if it's improved. Instead of making a new, distinct look - or playing on the hard edges of the original - it mostly feels like someone has gone into Paint or Photoshop and used the tools to smooth out the blur. Silky smooth and fine. Which takes away some of the charm. Luckily, though, the developers have added the ability to play in a low-resolution texture mode. Along with this comes new music, if you so desire. Namely, you can choose whether you want to listen to the original from the turn of the millennium or newly produced from Chris Hulsbeck and others. Both are well worth a listen.

Like most games in this genre, R-Type Delta is an extremely tough game. Shoot enemies of various sizes with your spaceship and avoid lots of projectiles, buildings, and robots. Luckily, getting hit by certain shots doesn't mean instant death, but crashing into an enemy will make you kindly try again. And there isn't an infinite number of tries, either. Try again too many times and you'll be met with the "Game Over" screen, giving you your total score and a pat on the back. There are three ships to choose from depending on which style of play suits you better; offensive, defensive, or more all-round. The short description of the story is that these ships are sent into a state of emergency when Earth has just been attacked. By nothing less than an orbiting defence system called Moritz-G. So the defender has become the attacker and uses its defence mechanisms to attack. With this comes robot after robot, large mechanical and flying snake-like minibosses, and it's all very much sci-fi.

There's a variety of enemies on offer that are differently very scary.

Each ship has access to a regular shot, rapid fire, a Delta weapon for high damage, as well as a Force machine that flies in front of the ship. The latter has different attack types for the different ships. The weapons change depending on what you pick up during the game. There are enemies in each level, always in the same place, that need to be shot and then you can pick up this power up. There are, as in the original, seven different levels to fight your way through with blood, sweat, and tears, even if you choose to play on the easiest level (of three) called "kids". There should also be something for soon-to-be 40-year-olds with stiff fingers. It can get frustrating sometimes to fail in the same place over and over again, but one very positive thing about games like this is when it doesn't feel unfair. Or that the AI is cheating. Delta HD Boosted isn't unfair, it's just very hard. But that's the charm of this genre, almost memorising the levels because you've played it so many times. "Yeah, here comes that bastard from the top right, I'd better position myself here". And if you feel like your bum is getting kicked far too many times, there is, what is the final novelty of the game, a training mode. If you don't want to play through all the levels in one go, you can grind and play little snippets there instead.

R-Type Delta HD Boosted is not something that will turn the shoot 'em up genre on its head. It's a 27-year-old game with a slightly different look, new (good) music, and a training mode. But since the original was such a good game, you can't call this version anything else either. If you haven't played R-Type Delta in a long time or want to try a shmup you might not have tried before, it might be worth taking a look here.