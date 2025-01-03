R. L. Stine: Three new Fear Street movies in development

HQ

R.L. Stine, the legendary author behind the Fear Street and Goosebumps franchises, has some exciting news for fans. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stine revealed that three more Fear Street films are in the works, following the success of Netflix's 2021 trilogy and the upcoming fourth film, The Prom Queen, slated for release in 2025. As the horror world continues to evolve, Stine's teen slasher stories are far from over.

While fans are eagerly anticipating the continuation of Fear Street, Stine also shared his thoughts on the newly revamped Goosebumps: The Vanishing series. Season two premieres on Disney+ on January 10, and Stine is impressed by how the show has aged up his original material. The new season, featuring characters in high school, brings a more intense and terrifying atmosphere, with the scares being ramped up for older viewers. Stine also notes that while Goosebumps often avoids fatalities, the new season's chilling twist reflects a darker edge.

Stine, who has spent decades writing for younger audiences, also expressed his surprise at the success of the new Goosebumps series. He credits the unpredictable twists, reminiscent of his own storytelling style, for keeping the horror fresh and engaging. "The surprises, the shocks—that's my most important thing," he explains. But with so many adaptations in the pipeline, one question remains: Which of his books do fans want to see adapted next? Stine says that he would like to see adapted one of his lesser-known works, Brain Juice, though he acknowledges it might not ever make it to the screen.

Do you think Brain Juice would make a great addition to the Goosebumps universe, or is there another book you'd love to see adapted?