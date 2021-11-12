English
Call of Duty: Vanguard

Quran pages removed from Call of Duty: Vanguard

The pages were used as decoration in the Zombies level Der Anfang.

Many Muslim gamers were stunned and disappointed to see that pages from the Quran was used as decoration on the Zombies level Der Anfang in Call of Duty: Vanguard. The pages was scattered around the level and many had stains of blood on them, while some even was on the floor to step on.

This led to an outrage in social media, and now Activision Blizzard and Sledgehammer has decided to do something about it. They have posted an apology on Twitter and removed the content, while adding that it shouldn't have been there in the first place as Call of Duty is intended be for everyone. They also says steps have been taken to avoid things like this in the future.

Call of Duty: Vanguard
Call of Duty: Vanguard

