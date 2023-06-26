Quitalities are back in Mortal Kombat 1

HQ

Mortal Kombat X introduced us to many things like The Kombat Kids, and Quitalities. The latter was intended as a punishment for when an opponent rage quit a match, as rather than just end the fight, instead we see them taken out in traditional gory Mortal Kombat fashion.

These fun kills are back in Mortal Kombat 1, as noted by players involved in the stress test. It appears that this time around, characters are going to snap their own necks in order to get out of a match.

This is a bit different from the Mortal Kombat 11 Quitality where usually the opponent would be killed by a random rock appearing from nowhere and impaling them. Check out the change in the tweet below and let us know what you think.