Quirky Puzzle Game Backfirewall_ Gets Release Date Trailer

Backfirewall_ has just got a new release date trailer, letting us know that the game will be launching right at the end of this month on the 30th of January.

For those of you unaware of what Backfirewall_ is all about, you play as an update assistant tasked with keeping the old version of an operating system alive before the new one takes its place. I wish I had something like that to stop my PC auto-upgrading to Windows 11.

To complete your task, you go through a series of interesting puzzles, utilizing cheat codes too remove and change the nature of obstacles in your path. There are some unique characters to meet along the way, too, which seem to all be branded with that Stanley Parable esque style of humour.

Check out the trailer below: