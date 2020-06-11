Quirky indie Bugsnax launches on the PS5 Holiday 2020

You're watching Advertisements

The focus of the PS5 reveal event wasn't just on Sony's larger AAA offering as there were many indie projects scattered throughout receiving the spotlight. One of these was Bugsnax, a colourful indie developed by the creators of Octodad.

A moving googly-eyed strawberry started the trailer right before being swallowed by a seal in an explorer's outfit. Pretty goofy, right?

We don't have an exact date yet, but Bugsnax is planned to be released "holiday 2020".