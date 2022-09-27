Qui-Gon's scene in Obi-Wan Kenobi made Liam Neeson cry

HQ

It wasn't just as fans that had been missing Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn, it turns out that was also true for the actors behind the characters. Ewan McGregor has already explained how sentimental it was for him to return to the character, and that he would love to play Kenobi again in the future.

And if you've seen the mini series Obi-Wan Kenobi (beware, mild spoilers ahead), you know that we also get a glimpse of Liam Neeson's quirky jedi Qui-Gon Jinn as a force ghost. It turns out this was very heartfelt for him as well, and during a San Sebastián Film Festival press conference recently, he said:

"It was Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan on a camel, a real camel, and me. We rehearsed it before we shot it, and we just started crying, and it was lovely. That Star Wars that we did, Phantom Menace, we shot it over 25 years ago. It came out in 1999."

Would you like to see a continuation of Obi-Wan Kenobi with more scenes involving Qui-Gon Jinn's force ghost?

Thanks Collider