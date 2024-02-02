Quickly top up your tech together with Alogic's 4-port rapid charger

HQ

If you routinely use multiple devices when out and about or when travelling, and have been struggling to keep them all juiced up using the limited amount of plug sockets and ports available in most hotel rooms, the latest rapid charger from Alogic might be the perfect solution to your problems.

This GaN charger features four available ports, two being USB-C and two being USB-A. The charger is capable of delivering 100W of power to your devices, and can even provide all that juice to one device, or spread it evenly between four connected gadgets.

Needless to say, if you need to keep your iPhone, Air Pods, Apple Watch, and MacBook all powered up, this is an ideal device, so be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below to learn more about this charger.