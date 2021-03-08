Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Among Us

Quickchat feature has been added into Among Us

InnerSloth: "This is an easier, faster and safer option to play if you're using text chat."

During the past weekend, developer InnerSloth revealed that they had added a small feature called Quickchat into their popular party game Among Us.

As they described, by using this wheel (image below), "this is an easier, faster and safer option to play if you're using text chat".

Among Us

The team also noted that they are aware of "a lot of things are broken" in the game, so they are working hard right now to fix the problems. Other than that, they also promised to provide the fans with more info regarding the upcoming big update soon.

What kind of content would you like to see in the next big update then?

