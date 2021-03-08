Quickchat feature has been added into Among Us

You're watching Advertisements

During the past weekend, developer InnerSloth revealed that they had added a small feature called Quickchat into their popular party game Among Us.

As they described, by using this wheel (image below), "this is an easier, faster and safer option to play if you're using text chat".

The team also noted that they are aware of "a lot of things are broken" in the game, so they are working hard right now to fix the problems. Other than that, they also promised to provide the fans with more info regarding the upcoming big update soon.

