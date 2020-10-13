Quick Resume works even if you power off you Xbox

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft has several times talked about the feature Quick Resume, which makes it possible to have more than six games running at once with automatic save states, which makes it possible to switch between these titles lightning fast. But some people have commented that you seldom have six games running at once during a session.

Commonly, you only change between two games, or an absolute maximum of three, during a normal session. But this turns out to be a misunderstanding, as Quick Resume will continue to remember what games you've played, even if it takes days between changing games or you powering your console off. This was revealed by the influencer Alanah Pearce, who has an Xbox Series X, on Twitter:

"I've seen a few people asking 'what the point' of Xbox's Quick Resume is. To be clear: games stay 'resumed' even when the console is off. It's not about swapping between 3 games in one hour, it's about the 3 games you play over a WEEK being fast to load every time, for example.

ALSO: you can unplug the Xbox Series X from power entirely and Quick Resume will STILL work."

This makes a whole lot more sense, of course, and it seems like switching games will be really convenient for Xbox Series S and X. Both of them launches November 10.