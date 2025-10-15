Quick Look: Take a first look at Asus ROG Xbox Ally X

HQ

We know there's a whole lot of you who are curious about the portable Xbox from Asus, called ROG Xbox Ally. It launches on Thursday (October 16), but starting today, we can finally share our impressions of the unit, something you can read more about in our review.

But to give you a more bite-sized rundown on what it looks like and has to offer, we also have a Quick Look video below in which we take a... well, quick look at the hardware for some first impressions. Make sure to check it out.