Quentin Tarantino's 10th and final film revealed

Quentin Tarantino has recently revealed the title for his upcoming tenth and final film. The film will be called The Movie Critic, and will reportedly follow a female lead in 1970s Los Angeles.

A lot of other details are being kept hidden, but The Hollywood Reporter did find out that filming could begin on The Movie Critic as soon as this Autumn, as Tarantino has already written the script.

There is a theory that the movie will follow Pauline Kael, a renowned critic and someone Tarantino has a deep respect for. It's likely we'll get more concrete details as production moves along with The Movie Critic.

