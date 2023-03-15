Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Quentin Tarantino's 10th and final film revealed

Tarantino already has a script for The Movie Critic.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Quentin Tarantino has recently revealed the title for his upcoming tenth and final film. The film will be called The Movie Critic, and will reportedly follow a female lead in 1970s Los Angeles.

A lot of other details are being kept hidden, but The Hollywood Reporter did find out that filming could begin on The Movie Critic as soon as this Autumn, as Tarantino has already written the script.

There is a theory that the movie will follow Pauline Kael, a renowned critic and someone Tarantino has a deep respect for. It's likely we'll get more concrete details as production moves along with The Movie Critic.

Will you be watching The Movie Critic?

Quentin Tarantino's 10th and final film revealed


Loading next content