      Quentin Tarantino: Today's films are among the worst ever

      "80s cinema is, along with the '50s, the worst era in Hollywood history. Matched only by now, matched only by the current era!"

      The eccentric filmmaker, Quentin Tarantino, is a man who is never afraid to speak his mind and is also a strong advocate for the preservation of film history. But that doesn't mean he thinks all old films are good, far from it. There are several decades he outright loathes, and during an episode of The Video Archives Podcast he mentioned how today's films, along with what was made in the 80s and 50s, are among the worst ever.

      "Even though the '80s was the time that I probably saw more movies in my life than ever-at least as far as going out to the movies was concerned-I do feel that '80s cinema is, along with the '50s, the worst era in Hollywood history. Matched only by now, matched only by the current era!"

      Do you agree with him? Which decades do you consider to be the worst in cinema?

