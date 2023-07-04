Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Kill Bill Vol.2

Quentin Tarantino shuts down any hope left for Kill Bill: Volume 3

The director has affirmed that he is doing one last movie, and it's not about The Bride or B.B.

It feels very strange to say that there are still hopefuls out there who think that a third Kill Bill film might be possible, despite director Quentin Tarantino clearly affirming many times that he is doing one last movie, a movie that isn't a third Kill Bill.

To this end, if you somehow still have a sliver of hope that Kill Bill: Vol. 3 will one day arrive, Tarantino has once again affirmed that it's not happening.

Speaking to Belgian outlet De Morgen, when asked about a third Kill Bill, Tarantino stated: "I don't see that. My last film is about a film critic, a male critic. And he plays in the '70s."

So, long story short, if you were hoping to see Uma Thurman back as The Bride one last time, it's probably time to start putting your faith in something else.

