Quentin Tarantino reveals new details about his final movie

Quentin Tarantino is looking to hang up his director's hat after finishing his tenth and final film, The Movie Critic. While we're still mostly in the dark about this upcoming movie, the director has given us some insight recently.

Speaking with Deadline, Tarantino revealed that the plot centres around a man in his mid-thirties writing for what the director terms "porno rags."

"He wrote about mainstream movies and he was the second-string critic, I think he was a very good critic. He was as cynical as hell. His reviews were a cross between early Howard Stern and what [Taxi Driver's] Travis Bickle might be if he were a film critic. Think about Travis's diary entries."



Tarantino is looking to hire a man in their mid-thirties for the role, choosing to go only with an American as he doesn't believe an Australian or Brit could succeed in the accent department.

After The Movie Critic is wrapped, Tarantino believes there are a few options for him. He's not retiring, by the looks of things, and will instead move onto writing, or even direct a TV show. "I could do a TV show. I could do a short film. I could do a play. All kinds of things I could do, but I'll probably just be more of a writer," he said.