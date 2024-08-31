Quentin Tarantino refuses to watch Toy Story 4

Money really does talk. Despite Toy Story 3 being a fantastic way to end and cap off the Toy Story trilogy, its success obviously meant that Disney wanted more, something that led to Toy Story 4 only a few years later and Toy Story 5 in the coming years too. One director who refuses to accept this is Quentin Tarantino, who has now revealed that he refuses to see the fourth film due to the brilliance of the third.

Speaking on the Club Random podcast, Tarantino notes that Toy Story is one of the best trilogies of all-time, and that the first film was excellent, the second even better, and the third magnificent and absolutely devastating, making a fourth completely unnecessary.

"In the case of Toy Story. It's one of the best movies I've ever seen. And if you've seen the other two, it's just devastating. But the thing is, then three years later or something, they did a fourth. I have no desire to see it. You literally ended the story as perfect as you could, so no, I don't care if it's good. I'm done."

It's hard to disagree with Tarantino here, even if the fourth Toy Story film is also an absolute blast and proves that the series can continue to thrive. Where do you stand on the Toy Story series?