Quentin Tarantino refuses to cross the bridge of harming animals for real

Murdering dozens of people is fine but the director refuses to take his violence to the animal kingdom.

Quentin Tarantino has recently stated that he refuses to depict violence against animals or even insects in his work.

Speaking with Variety, the acclaimed director said: "I have a big thing about killing animals in movies. That's a bridge I can't cross. Insects too. Unless I'm paying to see some bizzarro documentary, I'm not paying to see real death. Part of the way that this all works is that it's all just make believe. That's why I can stand the violent scenes, cause we're all just fucking around."

"Some animal, some dog, some llama, some fly, some rat, doesn't give a fuck about your movie," he continued. "I'd kill a million rats, but I don't necessarily want to kill one in a movie or see one killed in a movie, because I'm not paying to see real death."

"Almost always, it's not just the violence that I have a problem with," he finished. "There's usually an incompetence factor in there."

Tarantino is known for his violence, but it seems even he has his limits. Do you agree with Tarantino? Is violence against animals in movies too much?

