Quentin Tarantino praises Joker: Folie à Deux

Quentin Tarantino has once again found himself at the center of a heated debate, this time over his support for the divisive Joker: Folie à Deux. The acclaimed filmmaker recently expressed his admiration for the sequel to 2019's Joker, praising Joaquin Phoenix's performance and the movie's bold creative choices. However, his endorsement has sparked significant backlash from fans, some of whom took to social media to criticize the director.

The controversy began after Tarantino's comments about the film gained widespread attention. While many fans of Joker appreciated his defense, others—primarily those who were disappointed by the sequel—responded harshly, accusing the director of overlooking the film's flaws.

Despite the negativity, Tarantino stood firm in his opinion, emphasizing his personal enjoyment of the movie. He also highlighted his appreciation for the artistic risks taken by director Todd Phillips, who brought an unconventional approach to the sequel. Tarantino described the film as exceeding his expectations, surprising him with its engaging musical sequences and thought-provoking use of familiar songs.

Joker: Folie à Deux has been met with mixed reviews since its release in October. Critics praised Phoenix's performance and the film's production quality, but many found the narrative lacking in depth and momentum. The sequel also struggled commercially, earning significantly less at the box office compared to its predecessor.

