Quentin Tarantino: "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my best movie"

Quentin Tarantino is a very talented film director. Over the years, he has given film fans plenty of memorable and iconic projects, including Django Unchained, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Kill Bill, Inglorious Basterds, Pulp Fiction, The Hateful Eight, Reservoir Dogs, and more. But which does he think is his best work?

Speaking to Variety, Tarantino talked about this matter, adding, "For years people used to ask me stuff like that. And I would say something like, 'Oh, they're all my children.' I really do think 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is my best movie."

So there we have it, his latest work is his favourite. Would you agree, or do you think Tarantino's best is another movie?