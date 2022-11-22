Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino: "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my best movie"

The famed director has picked out what he believes to be his best work.

Quentin Tarantino is a very talented film director. Over the years, he has given film fans plenty of memorable and iconic projects, including Django Unchained, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Kill Bill, Inglorious Basterds, Pulp Fiction, The Hateful Eight, Reservoir Dogs, and more. But which does he think is his best work?

Speaking to Variety, Tarantino talked about this matter, adding, "For years people used to ask me stuff like that. And I would say something like, 'Oh, they're all my children.' I really do think 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is my best movie."

So there we have it, his latest work is his favourite. Would you agree, or do you think Tarantino's best is another movie?

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

