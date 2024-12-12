Quentin Tarantino dismisses prestige TV shows as inferior to films

HQ

Quentin Tarantino has shared his thoughts on the rise of prestige TV shows, expressing his belief that while television has improved, it will never match the emotional depth and lasting impact of cinema. Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience alongside Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary, Tarantino discussed how shows like Yellowstone might use cinematic techniques but ultimately fall short of the payoff that films deliver.

Tarantino explained that, although he was initially hooked by Yellowstone, he eventually felt the show lacked the narrative climax that defines great movies. He compared it to a never-ending soap opera, where storylines continue indefinitely without the emotional conclusion that a film provides. While many TV shows are praised for their cinematic quality, Tarantino argued that no matter how they look, they still lack the lasting impression of a film.

In his view, movies are unforgettable because they build toward an emotional peak, leaving a lasting mark on the viewer. Shows like Yellowstone, on the other hand, simply offer endless drama with no real resolution, making them easier to forget once they're over. Tarantino's comments reflect his broader skepticism about television's ability to capture the magic of cinema.

