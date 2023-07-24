Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Quentin Tarantino did the double-billing of Barbie and Oppenheimer

He's certainly not the only one, but who would've thought he'd be committed enough to see both in one day?

Barbenheimer is the cinematic event of 2023 if not the decade so far, and the craze is sweeping the globe, as we've seen with the box office numbers for both movies. Even Quentin Tarantino couldn't resist seeing what all the hype is about.

According to Twitter, the acclaimed director was spotted in Westwood attending an Oppenheimer screening before hopping across the street to buy Barbie tickets. How he managed to get to see the pink extravaganza without pre-ordering I don't know, but I guess he must have his ways.

Both Oppenheimer and Barbie have been selling out theatres all over the weekend, and some are reporting they can't get an IMAX screening of the former even well into early August. This truly appears to be an event like no other, something worth being a part of even if you can't do the double-billing day.

Have you seen Barbie or Oppenheimer or both yet?

