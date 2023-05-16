Queen Cleopatra is one of the lowest-rated shows ever on Netflix

HQ

So it has indeed happened. Netflix's controversial historical drama that tried to masquerade as some kind of documentary has reached the absolute bottom of the charts. Queen Cleopatra is thus one of the worst-rated TV series in the company's history and also on Rotten Tomatoes, where it is currently scraping the bottomof the rating scale.

Jada Pinkett Smith's fictional story has been the subject of much controversy, and critics and viewers alike have reacted strongly to the way it paints a piece of world history. An industry insider from Forbes had this to say about the situation:

"The show has done something I didn't think was even possible. It has not just the lowest audience score in Netflix history, it has essentially the lowest audience score possible on Rotten Tomatoes, a 1%. Not a 10%, a 1%. (Update: It just ticked up to 2%. Still an unprecedented low)"

"There aren't many critic reviews in, but those are low as well, with the show sitting at a 13%. But those audience scores? I've never seen anything like this. Not with bad shows. Not with politically controversial shows prone to review bombing. Never this bad, not in Netflix history. Honesty, I think not even in TV history, at least with this many reviews in (over a thousand)."

Queen Cleopatra has even managed the feat of annoying Egypt's government and a host of prominent historians. It is unsurprising then that the series has been widely panned.

