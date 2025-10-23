Quarter-finalists in Vienna Open and Swiss Indoors Basel: the ATP titles this weekend

HQ

Two ATP 500 tournaments are taking place this week, and both will end on Sunday, before the Paris Masters 1,000 next week: the Vienna Open and Swiss Indoors Basel. On Friday, quarter-finals will take place on both tournaments, with some of the top players in contention... while others have been eliminated, like Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, seeds 1 and 2 in Basel, eliminated by Ugo Humbert and Jaume Munar today.

Meanwhile, in Vienna, Daniil Medvedev was eliminated by Corentin Moutet in round of 16, while Jannik Sinner advanced to quarter-finals and became the biggest threat of the tournament, and Lorenzo Musetti just defeated Tomás Martín Etcheverry.

Tennis matches on Friday, October 24

Swiss Indoors Basel quarter-finals:



Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Jaume Munar: 14:00 CEST, 13:00 BST



Joao Fonseca vs. Denis Shapovalov: 15:10 CEST, 14:10 BST



Ugo Humbert vs. Reilly Opelka: 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST



Casper Ruud vs. Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina: 19:10 CEST, 18:10 BST



Vienna Open quarter-finals:



Alex de Miñaur vs. Matteo Berrettini: 13:30 CEST, 12:30 BST



Tallon Griekspoor vs. Alexander Zverev: 15:00 CEST, 14:00 BST



Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Bublik: 17:30 CEST, 16:30 BST



Corentin Moutet va. Lorenzo Musetti: 20:15 CEST, 19:15 BST

