Sports
Quarter-finalists in Vienna Open and Swiss Indoors Basel: the ATP titles this weekend
These are the tennis matches in ATP you can follow on Friday.
HQ
Two ATP 500 tournaments are taking place this week, and both will end on Sunday, before the Paris Masters 1,000 next week: the Vienna Open and Swiss Indoors Basel. On Friday, quarter-finals will take place on both tournaments, with some of the top players in contention... while others have been eliminated, like Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, seeds 1 and 2 in Basel, eliminated by Ugo Humbert and Jaume Munar today.
Meanwhile, in Vienna, Daniil Medvedev was eliminated by Corentin Moutet in round of 16, while Jannik Sinner advanced to quarter-finals and became the biggest threat of the tournament, and Lorenzo Musetti just defeated Tomás Martín Etcheverry.
Tennis matches on Friday, October 24
Swiss Indoors Basel quarter-finals:
- Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Jaume Munar: 14:00 CEST, 13:00 BST
- Joao Fonseca vs. Denis Shapovalov: 15:10 CEST, 14:10 BST
- Ugo Humbert vs. Reilly Opelka: 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST
- Casper Ruud vs. Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina: 19:10 CEST, 18:10 BST
Vienna Open quarter-finals:
- Alex de Miñaur vs. Matteo Berrettini: 13:30 CEST, 12:30 BST
- Tallon Griekspoor vs. Alexander Zverev: 15:00 CEST, 14:00 BST
- Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Bublik: 17:30 CEST, 16:30 BST
- Corentin Moutet va. Lorenzo Musetti: 20:15 CEST, 19:15 BST