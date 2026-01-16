Quarantine Zone: The Last Check launches a Dead by Daylight crossover

HQ

Brigada Games' simulation title Quarantine Zone: The Last Check only officially launched at the start of the week, ending a period as an Early Access title. But clearly fans have been eager to check out the game, as now it has been revealed that the project has surpassed 300,000 sold copies.

And this might just be the start of what's to come, as it's been confirmed that a free update for the game has made its arrival that introduces a Dead by Daylight crossover. It's not a massive collaboration, as rather we should simply expect to start seeing DBD survivors attempting to pass through the checkpoint the player oversees in-game, with the four appearances being Dwight Fairfield, Meg Thomas, Claudette Morel, and Jake Park.

Beyond this, for more on Quarantine Zone: The Last Check, you can see some gameplay of the title below and you can even snag a copy today at an increased discount, adding a further 10% onto the already available 10% discount.