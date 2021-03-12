LIVE

Quantum League

Quantum League is leaving Early Access next month

The full release is upon us.

In a post on Steam, developer and publisher Nimble Giant Entertainment has announced that their revolutionary time-paradox shooter Quantum League is going to leave early access phase and the full release version will be delivered on April 15.

This arena-based FPS has some really interesting gameplay mechanics, which ask players to battle "within a time loop, tactically teaming up with your past and future selves in mind-blowing 1v1 and 2v2 matches." If you're interested in knowing more details, you can check our preview here.

Also, to celebrate this milestone, the game is currently 50% off, which means for a whole week the game will be £3.59 only, starting from now until March 16.

Will you want to give Quantum League a try?

Quantum League

