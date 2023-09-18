Quantum Error shows off PS5 features in new trailer

HQ

Quantum Error, the cosmic horror/action game coming in November, has just got a new trailer showcasing all of its PS5 features.

We'll be getting 4K resolution at 60fps on Sony's console, with plenty more features that'll hopefully increase the immersion. As expected, DualSense controllers are a big part of that, and Quantum Error will be making use of adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and more to maximise immersion.

Check out all the features and some new gameplay for Quantum Error below. It's not long until the game launches now, as it's heading to PS5 on the 8th of November. PC and Xbox Series X/S versions are in the works, with release dates coming later down the line.