Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Quantum Error

Quantum Error shows off PS5 features in new trailer

From 4K at 60fps to a bunch of DualSense features, this game looks ready for the PS5.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Quantum Error, the cosmic horror/action game coming in November, has just got a new trailer showcasing all of its PS5 features.

We'll be getting 4K resolution at 60fps on Sony's console, with plenty more features that'll hopefully increase the immersion. As expected, DualSense controllers are a big part of that, and Quantum Error will be making use of adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and more to maximise immersion.

Check out all the features and some new gameplay for Quantum Error below. It's not long until the game launches now, as it's heading to PS5 on the 8th of November. PC and Xbox Series X/S versions are in the works, with release dates coming later down the line.

HQ
Quantum Error

Related texts



Loading next content