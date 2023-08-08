Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PC
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Quantum Error

      Quantum Error has gone gold

      The game is set to release on PS5 sometime this year.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Cosmic horror shooter Quantum Error has gone gold for PS5, meaning that we should see some release date information soon.

      The news was announced over on the game's official Twitter page, where it also confirmed that soon a release trailer will be coming that will give us a "massive preview into what the game is."

      Quantum Error was first revealed in 2020. It will launch first on PS5, then on PC and Xbox Series X/S at a later date. It's somewhat surprising to not hear much about the game and then find out that development on it is effectively done, but it remains a pleasant surprise. Stay tuned for more news on Quantum Error as we look to its release.

      Quantum Error

      Related texts



      Loading next content