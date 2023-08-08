HQ

Cosmic horror shooter Quantum Error has gone gold for PS5, meaning that we should see some release date information soon.

The news was announced over on the game's official Twitter page, where it also confirmed that soon a release trailer will be coming that will give us a "massive preview into what the game is."

Quantum Error was first revealed in 2020. It will launch first on PS5, then on PC and Xbox Series X/S at a later date. It's somewhat surprising to not hear much about the game and then find out that development on it is effectively done, but it remains a pleasant surprise. Stay tuned for more news on Quantum Error as we look to its release.