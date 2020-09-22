Quantum Error confirmed for Xbox Series X

You're watching Advertisements

TeamKill Media's horror game Quantum Error was one of the first games announced for PlayStation 5 and is also coming for PC. But yesterday, the developers took to Twitter to confirm yet another format: Xbox Series X. The studio also shared an explanation on why it didn't announce the news from the beginning:

"Quantum Error is coming to both PlayStation and Xbox. To all our fans and fellow gamers we did not announce for the PS5 and not Xbox as any type of marketing trick. Our first game came out only on PlayStation and not Xbox, due to performance issues...

We have been very honest on all of our development and with so many requests following gamescom and the future games show wanting to play on next gen Xbox we moved to get approval to make that happen. This announcement and move is to allow more players to experience Quantum Error."

TeamKill Media also had a new trailer to share from Quantum Error to announce the Xbox Series X version, which you can check out below.