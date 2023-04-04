Quantum Break is leaving Xbox Game Pass this month

HQ

While we've become accustomed to seeing games come and go from Game Pass, one title that has remained on the service for years is the Xbox console exclusive, Quantum Break. However, its run on Game Pass is coming to an end, as the Leaving Soon section on the service's app reveals that this will be one of the seven games moving on later this month.

Specifically, it won't be just Quantum Break that is leaving Game Pass, as Life is Strange: True Colors, Rainbow Six: Extraction, Moonglow Bay, The Long Dark, The Riftbreaker, Panzer Corps 2, and The Dungeon of Naheulbuek: The Amulet of Chaos will all also be leaving the service.

Each game will remain playable until April 16, and if you want to keep playing following this date, you will need to buy the full game, although if that is something you intend to do, be sure to do so before it leaves, as Game Pass offers a 20% discount on all titles currently present on the service.

Thanks, Eurogamer.