Quantum Break is being removed from Game Pass because of "licensing issues"

Earlier today, we reported that Quantum Break would be removed from Xbox Game Pass later this month, something that seemed odd considering that Microsoft do in fact own the franchise and the game was also published by them.

There has been a lot of speculations about why, with some guessing that Microsoft handed the rights to the franchise back to the Finnish developer Remedy (something they have previously done with Alan Wake). XboxDynasty reached out to Microsoft for a clarification, and and it turns out the game is being removed because of "current licensing issues".

Fortunately, it might not be gone for very long as the Xbox team reportedly is doing their best to get Quantum Break back on Xbox Game Pass as soon as everything has been sorted out.