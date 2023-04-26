Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Quantum Break is back on PC, Xbox One and Game Pass

Remedy's time-traveling game sure came back quick.

Neither Remedy nor Microsoft gave us much of a heads-up before Quantum Break was removed from storefronts on both Xbox consoles and PC as well as Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass at the start of this month because of licensing issues, but the two settled with saying the game would return. Turns out, it didn't take long either.

Quantum Break is now available on all storefronts and Game Pass services again, so those licensing issues were definitely fixed a lot faster than the Metal Gear Solid games'.

