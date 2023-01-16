Quantum Break Could be Getting a Sequel

HQ

Jez Corden of Windows Central recently tweeted about bringing back Quantum Break. The 2016 action game from Remedy focused on a character with time manipulation powers who tries to stop an apocalyptic event.

There was a lot of hype around Corden's tweet, especially after the star of Quantum Break, Shawn Ashmore responded, saying that he was in and mentioning Xbox in the reply.

While Remedy is focusing on Alan Wake 2 and a few different Control games right now, it seems there is a demand for a return to Quantum Break. The game is currently sitting at a Very Positive user rating on Steam, showing that plenty of people are fond of it.

However, don't expect a reveal anytime soon, as there has been no other news about a Quantum Break sequel or return to the universe. As stated, Remedy is also working on other projects right now, so it is doubtful we'll hear anything anytime soon.