Detroit: Become Human

Quantic Dream releases its games on Steam in June

Quantic Dream's three latest titles, Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human will release on Steam in June.

Quantic Dream's consequence-based adventure games Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human have long been linked together due to the similarities gameplay-wise (the three have even released as a bundle in the past). David Cage and his Quantic Dream know what the fans are looking for and the formula has been stuck to because of it - and clearly it's worked.

Now, the three share something else, namely a shared Steam release date of June 18 of this year. After having been rumoured, the three games are now headed for Steam, opening the doors to a potentially much bigger player base after previously having been exclusive for Sony's consoles and, more recently, the Epic Games Store on PC. Take a look at the three games via this link (there are even demos to try if you wish to.

Detroit: Become Human

