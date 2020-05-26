Quantic Dream is working on new projects

You watching Advertisements

After having shared the announcement that Heavy Rain, Detroit: Become Human and Beyond: Two Souls are coming to Steam on June 18 (currently you can also try a demo for all the three games), it seems that Quantic Dream has other things to reveal.

During a live stream held on Quantic Dream's official Twitch account - as reported by Twinfinite - founder David Cage had the opportunity to also discuss the future projects for Quantic Dream. While not revealing many details, he stated the following: "We remain game creators, of course, and we're working on many exciting new projects we cannot talk about yet, but there's a lot going on at the studio"

Without going into too much detail, it seems that Quantic Dream is working on something new and who knows if there's something planned for the next-gen consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, besides PC.

What do you expect from the French studio in the near future?