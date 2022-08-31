Quantic Dream has been acquired by NetEase

HQ

The French developer behind Detroit: Become Human and the upcoming Star Wars: Eclipse, Quantic Dream, has been acquired by the Chinese games publisher NetEase.

As has been revealed in a new blog post, the acquisition will continue to see Quantic Dream operating as an independent organisation, which is headed up by David Cage and Guillaume de Fondaumière.

As for why the company has been acquired, "larger investments" has been noted as one reason, as Quantic Dream aims to continue in its efforts to produce new games and also fund other studios as part of its publishing efforts.

While NetEase has acquired 100% of Quantic Dream, the blog post does outline that the developer will "retain our independence in terms of our editorial line, the artistic direction of our projects and the management of the studio." Likewise, the developers at Quantic Dream will all be "fully preserved".