Quantic Dream goes independent after Detroit success

The release of Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human made sure that many thought Quantic Dream was a PlayStation first-party studio last decade, but this changed when NetEase bought a minority stake in the company and the aforementioned games made their way to PC last year. These plans for multiplatform titles have now been pretty much set in stone.

David Cage and Guillaume de Fondaumière, the founders of Quantic Dream, have published a new blog where they don't just remind us that the studio will be 23-years-old this year, but they also revealed that the success of Detroit: Become Human and a few other factors have allowed them to become independent.

This won't just let the company self-publish its games, and with that keep its now well-known focus on story and interactive experiences; it also means that they'll be able to help other developers by investing in them, help with development, and so on and so forth. While they don't say it outright, the following statement also kind of reiterates that we can look forward to seeing their future titles across multiple platforms:

"This new venture will allow us to make decisions in total independence, and to address the technological and strategic opportunities of next-generation platforms," the developers wrote.

Only time will tell how or if this independence will change the studio's games in any way, so we would love to hear what you hope this means for Quantic Dream's future.