Quantic Dream CEO confirms they were unaffected by NetEase layoffs

Detroit: Become Human and Star Wars Eclipse developer Quantic Dream has confirmed that it was unaffected by the recent layoffs at NetEase. The company laid off a large number of staff, including an entire support team for Marvel Rivals in cost-cutting measures.

One studio that escaped fully unscathed was Quantic Dream, as the studio's CEO Guillaume de Fondaumière confirmed on LinkedIn. "David Cage and I would like to express our gratitude to the fans and friends who have reached out to us in recent days regarding Quantic Dream. We want to reassure everyone that our studios in Paris and Montreal remain unaffected. We are continuing to develop our projects at full pace," he writes.

"In 2024, we achieved the highest revenue in our history, driven by the exceptional performance of our back-catalogue titles," Fondaumière added, showing even if Star Wars Eclipse is years away, Quantic Dream is still making money.