Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
      Quality and performance meets an affordable price with OnePlus' Nord CE4 Lite 5G

      We've got our hands on the smartphone on the latest episode of Quick Look.

      As part of our Quick Look video series, we've got our hands on a whole slate of varying bits of technology. This has included lots of different variants of smartphones and today's episode looks to tap into that once again.

      This time we've got our mitts on the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G, a phone that is designed to deliver quality and performance all while hitting a very affordable price point. It uses a Snapdragon 695 5G chip, has a 120 Hz AMOLED display, a 5,110 mAh battery, and all for a base price of £300.

      To learn more about the smartphone, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below.

