Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 is just around the corner

Launching in early 2021, the Snapdragon 888 will be the new flagship model expected to be found in all new top-tier phones next year.

The chip will focus on the camera, with triple independent camera controls (image signal processors), Burst capture, doing 120 photos at 12MP in one second, and 4K HDR 10 bit recording and playback at 120 fps.

For gaming there is full support for 144hz /144 fps gaming, with up to a 20% increase in response time compared with the Snapdragon 865, and Variable Rate Shading as you know if from desktop, with the Adreno 660 GPU. This could in theory mean a 30% performance increase, or just the phone running cooler and using less battery.

5G will be increased to 7.6 Gbps download, and 3 Gbps upload as it features the X60 5G Modem, as well as support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2

The computing will be increased - a lot - as well as efficiency, meaning better battery life, with between 20-25% increased power efficiency is expected. What that means in reality is difficult to say, we'll have to wait until we get our hands on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 phone to check it out.