Qualcomm has teamed up with Razer to create a new handheld gaming device

The device is designed to play mobile titles and games in the cloud.

Qualcomm has announced that it has teamed up with Razer to create a brand-new handheld gaming device of its own. The Razer Snapdragon G3x has been designed to play both Android-based mobile titles and games through cloud-based services such as Google Stadia. The device, however, isn't planned to hit store shelves at the moment, as its instead being used as a dev kit.

Under the hood, the device contains a Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and has the capability to run games at 144fps. Additionally, it has a build in webcam and two mics, and it supports haptic feedback for certain titles. It also has a 6.65-inch, 120Hz OLED display and has active cooling.

