QuakeCon returns as a physical event this year

For the past three years, Bethesda has been running QuakeCon as a purely digital event, but fortunately this is changing finally in 2023, as the games publisher has announced that the next convention will be a physical one.

Set to be held in Texas between August 10-13, this year's event will be the first physical one in years, and if that excites you, you will soon be able to register your interest and hopefully get some tickets to celebrate all things Bethesda in-person, even though tickets will seemingly be rather scarce as the focus of the show will be a bring-your-own-computer experience meaning there will be no general admittance.

As for what will be offered at the show, we're told that the Tabletop Village will be back, as will the Quake World Championships, but as for the finer schedule, that will be announced at a later date.

The event will of course also be streamed for viewers around the world to join in on the fun.