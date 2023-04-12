Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | EA Sports PGA Tour
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      QuakeCon returns as a physical event this year

      The annual convention will be held in Texas in August.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      For the past three years, Bethesda has been running QuakeCon as a purely digital event, but fortunately this is changing finally in 2023, as the games publisher has announced that the next convention will be a physical one.

      Set to be held in Texas between August 10-13, this year's event will be the first physical one in years, and if that excites you, you will soon be able to register your interest and hopefully get some tickets to celebrate all things Bethesda in-person, even though tickets will seemingly be rather scarce as the focus of the show will be a bring-your-own-computer experience meaning there will be no general admittance.

      As for what will be offered at the show, we're told that the Tabletop Village will be back, as will the Quake World Championships, but as for the finer schedule, that will be announced at a later date.

      The event will of course also be streamed for viewers around the world to join in on the fun.

      QuakeCon returns as a physical event this year


      Loading next content