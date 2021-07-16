English
QuakeCon at Home returns this August

The convention will take place between August 19-21.

Bethesda has announced that QuakeCon at Home will in fact be returning this year, in August to be exact, giving fans another opportunity to get together, play some games, and raise some money for charity along the way.

Set to take place between August 19-21, the event promises livestreams, which will provide updates on existing and upcoming games, as well as tournaments, charity fundraising, giveaways, and best of all... puppies!

The show will start at 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST on August 19, and will be live on Twitch here. As for the full schedule for the event, we're told, "Stay tuned for more info, including the full schedule, in the coming weeks."

