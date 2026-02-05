QuakeCon 2026 dates set, with 30th anniversary event planned for August

HQ

The dates and the host location for this year's QuakeCon has been revealed. The annual convention that celebrates all things id Software and Bethesda will be taking place in August, with this one even being a big 30th anniversary celebration to celebrate the iconic game series reaching its third decade.

Planned for August 6-9, the show will happen in Grapevine, Texas, the same home state as the creator of Quake, id Software. As for further information related to the show, we're not told much else, but typically speaking, QuakeCons are more fan and community-centric events, meaning you should temper expectations for major game reveals and such. Still, it is Quake's 30th anniversary and id's 35th anniversary too...

Will you be heading to QuakeCon in the summer?