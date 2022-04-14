QuakeCon 2022 to take place between August 18-20

HQ

Bethesda has announced that QuakeCon 2022 will take place between August 18 and 20. Unfortunately, as has been the case with recent QuakeCons, this one also won't be a physical event, and instead will be an online-only show. But that doesn't mean there won't be plenty to look forward to, as Bethesda has promised what seems to be quite the stacked schedule.

As the announcement press release states, QuakeCon 2022 will include "new streaming programming, online meetups, giveaways, charity opportunities, the virtual BYOC, and more". It's noted that we'll get extra details this June.

As for why this year's show is online-only, we're told that "too much uncertainty" is the main reason. However, the press release does add that Bethesda is "committed" to a "full-in person festival in 2023".