Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

QuakeCon 2022 to take place between August 18-20

It will be a digital-only event again.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Bethesda has announced that QuakeCon 2022 will take place between August 18 and 20. Unfortunately, as has been the case with recent QuakeCons, this one also won't be a physical event, and instead will be an online-only show. But that doesn't mean there won't be plenty to look forward to, as Bethesda has promised what seems to be quite the stacked schedule.

As the announcement press release states, QuakeCon 2022 will include "new streaming programming, online meetups, giveaways, charity opportunities, the virtual BYOC, and more". It's noted that we'll get extra details this June.

As for why this year's show is online-only, we're told that "too much uncertainty" is the main reason. However, the press release does add that Bethesda is "committed" to a "full-in person festival in 2023".

QuakeCon 2022 to take place between August 18-20


Loading next content